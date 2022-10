Man arrested on charges he pulled up, opened fire on neighbor

CROWN POINT — A 33-year-old man was arrested Friday on charges he drove up outside an East Chicago residence Oct. 7 and opened fire on a neighbor, who was shot in the hip.

Gerardo Castillo, 33, is accused of firing about 12 rounds from a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun at the man in an alley in the 3900 block of Ivy Street and fleeing before police arrived.

Castillo had not yet made an initial appearance on felony counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

The man wounded in the shooting told investigators he had known Castillo for four or five years and had recently been in a dispute with Castillo's relative.

The man said he was in an alley when Castillo pulled up alongside his car and they "mean mugged" each other, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The man told police he put his hands up to fight, and Castillo got out of his vehicle and started shooting.

The man was taken to St. Catherine Hospital by ambulance, records state.

East Chicago police recovered video showing the shooting, according to court documents.