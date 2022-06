Man arrested on charges he repeatedly molested middle school-age girl

CROWN POINT — A Hobart man was being held without bail Wednesday on charges he repeatedly molested a middle school-age girl while she visited a Crown Point residence from 2020 to early 2022.

David Garcia Jr., 30, is accused of fondling the girl beginning when she was 12 or 13 years old and progressing to raping her last summer.

A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Garcia's behalf Wednesday to two felony counts of child molesting and two felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

The magistrate scheduled a bail review hearing for Garcia on Thursday before Judge Salvador Vasquez.

Crown Point police began an investigation in March, after the girl disclosed the alleged sexual abuse to a school counselor, court records state.

The girl alleged Garcia forced her to have sex with him at least five times between August 2021 and January 2022. Garcia told her not to tell anyone, records state.

She told police she came forward because she was afraid of having to stay at Garcia's home during spring break and she wanted the alleged sexual abuse to stop.

