Man arrested on charges he shot another man in back while driving

A man arrested recently in Chicago shot another man in the back this year while they were traveling in vehicles in North Hammond, court records allege.

Michael E. Quinones, 41, of Chicago, is accused of firing a gun into another vehicle around 1:20 a.m. May 20 as he drove near Indianapolis Boulevard and Stateline Avenue.

A passenger in the other vehicle was shot in his lower back, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Hammond police Sgt. Marc Ferry and the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force took Quinones into custody without incident at his residence in Chicago, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Quinones was expected to be extradited to Lake County to face felony charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon and two counts of criminal recklessness.

After the shooting, witnesses told police the gunman was driving a white Ford with damage to its rear bumper.

Hammond police used the city's license plate reader system to identify a white 2018 Ford Fusion with an Illinois plate and rear bumper damage, which was recorded traveling in the area at the time of the shooting, records state.

About 4:25 a.m., a Hammond officer found the Fusion in the first block of Williams Street, records state. The car was unoccupied, with two cellphones in the center console.

Police learned that the car was registered to Quinones, who later told a detective he left the car because it ran out of gas while he was asleep inside it, according to court documents.

Quinones denied being involved in a shooting and claimed he was in Chicago at that time, records state.

Investigators executed a search warrant for the phones found inside the Fusion and learned that Quinones' phone location data was consistent with license plate reader data for the Fusion, documents state.