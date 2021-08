Man arrested on charges he shot relative in chest

CROWN POINT — A 63-year-old man made his first court appearance Friday on charges alleging he shot his relative in the chest earlier this month in Gary.

A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on behalf of Michael Smith, of Gary, to charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, and two counts of domestic battery.

Smith was being held on a bail of $100,000 surety or $10,000 cash. The Lake Criminal Court magistrate appointed a public defender to represent him.

A witness told police one of Smith's relatives had changed the locks on a home in the 800 block of Georgia Street and had a security system installed to keep Smith out, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

About 4:15 p.m. Aug. 4, Smith entered the home and confronted another relative, who told Smith to get out, records state.

Smith pulled a pistol out and fired multiple shots, striking the relative in the chest, court documents allege.

The relative was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and later transferred to a Chicago hospital for further treatment. He told police life will never be the same because of his wounds, records state.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.