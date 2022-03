Man arrested on charges he shot woman 18 times

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man was arrested last week in Gary on charges he shot an ex-girlfriend 18 times in August.

Bryan Sims, 27, had not yet made an initial appearance Friday on charges of attempted murder, felony aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and two counts of domestic battery.

Lake County prosecutors filed charges against Sims in October.

Sims was taken into custody without incident about 1 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of County Line Road in Gary's Miller section, according to the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Sims is accused of shooting the woman in the legs and abdomen after she left some of his belongings in his car late Aug. 26 at an apartment complex off North County Line Road in Gary.

The woman told police Sims didn't say anything as he approached her with a gun in the parking lot and started shooting, Lake Criminal Court records state.

She managed to drive away, but had to pull over near Fifth Avenue and County Line Road, according to documents. A passerby noticed bullet holes in her vehicle and called 911.

The woman told police she had several surgeries as a result of the shooting. A portion of her large and small intestines was removed, and she suffered a lacerated liver, records state.

The woman told police she dated Sims, but she decided to end the relationship because she thought it was toxic.

