Man arrested on charges he stalked ex-girlfriend, shot her in face

CROWN POINT — A Calumet City man was arrested Wednesday on charges he violated an order of protection and shot his ex-girlfriend in the face Sunday in Hammond.

Desmond R. Webb, 35, has not yet entered pleas to felony charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and stalking, Lake Criminal Court records show.

Webb is accused of firing multiple shots at the woman as she stood outside a vehicle occupied by her current boyfriend and her child in the 5600 block of Hohman Avenue.

The woman told police she noticed Webb driving a black vehicle and was about to warn her boyfriend when Webb opened fire on her.

She underwent surgery for a bullet wound to her left cheek and told police she could lose use of her eye.

Investigators learned that the woman had a protective order against Webb and found a history of police reports dating to May, records state.