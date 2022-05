Man arrested on child molesting charges

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man was arrested last week on child molesting charges after a 12-year-old girl told school staff she didn't want to go home because of him.

Timothy B. Montson, 25, is accused of getting into bed with the girl and fondling her overnight May 24 to 25.

He has not yet entered pleas to three felony counts of child molesting.

Police began investigating after the girl sent a message to a principal at a Hammond elementary school saying she was afraid to be at home because Montson molested her, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Police went to the girl's residence and arrested Montson.

The girl was taken to a hospital for a sexual assault examination, court records state.

