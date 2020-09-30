Man arrested on eight counts of vandalism, police say

EAST CHICAGO — Police arrested a man late Tuesday in connection with a rash of vandalism in the city's Southside neighborhood.
Magdiel N. Velazquez-Gomez, 27, of East Chicago, is suspected of vandalizing several vehicles and garages in the 4800 block of Homerlee Avenue and Northcote Avenue, police said.
Photos provided by police show damages ranging from shattered car windows to graffiti on the front of garage doors in the area.
Officer Andres Verduzco was patrolling the neighborhood late Tuesday when he noticed the damage and began a search for a possible offender. Shortly afterward, the officer found Velazquez-Gomez in the area and placed him under arrest, police said.
Velazquez-Gomez was being held at the East Chicago Police Department jail as of Wednesday. He is charged with eight counts of criminal mischief damage between $750 and $50,000, all as misdemeanors, court records show.
An initial hearing was held for Velazquez-Gomez on Wednesday at East Chicago City Court.
Alexis Cruz
Alfred J Benavidez
Allen Robert Kewitz Jr.
Alyssa Marie Felix
Amauri Cowan
Ameer K. Pickens
Amir Muhammad
Andrew Carter
Anthony Charles Hill
Aubrey Wilson
Beethoven Askew
Brian Beier
Brian Joseph Neumann
Briana Picazzo
Calvin Howard
Carlos Fernandez Maysonet
Cecilia Marines
Chad Simmons
Charles Braswell
Charles Davis
Christopher Dukes
Christopher Hernandez
Daniel Villagrana
Danny Kawzinski
Darcell Perkins
David Leslie Manaea
David Manaea
David Westbrooks
Daylon Young
Deandre Teamer
Dianthony Whitney
Donovan Redding
Eric Cannon
Eric Douglas
Estela Ramirez
Gabrielle Shaw
Halie Littrell
Heidi Gault
Jalen Herman Jordan
James Schneider
Jason Veenstra
Jennifer Easthope
Julia O'Rourke
Justin Elston
Keith Durbin
Kelley Tatum
Kendrick Deshaun Payne
Kenneth Eden Nuzzo
Kenneth Mitchell Jen
Kevin Black
Kodie Coleman
Lance Jackson
Laquida Harper
Larry Blasio
Lashun Griffin
Lavon Blaylock
Marc Simmons
Marcus Holloway
Marcus West
Matthew Baltazar
MIchael Pollard
Michael Voigt
Michele Gray
Monya Richardson
Nicholas Fulton
Nicholas Vanassen
Nikia Scott
Peter Dudek
Rachel Lynn Uylaki
Richard Tate
Robert Ryan
Roberto Castro Lopez
Ruben Garcia
Ruben Garcia
Rustam Mendybaeu
Sidney Scott
Timothy Fritz
Timothy Purser
Verlinda Dixon
William Washington
Willie Charles Maxwell Jr.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.