Man arrested on eight counts of vandalism, police say

EAST CHICAGO — Police arrested a man late Tuesday in connection with a rash of vandalism in the city's Southside neighborhood.

Magdiel N. Velazquez-Gomez, 27, of East Chicago, is suspected of vandalizing several vehicles and garages in the 4800 block of Homerlee Avenue and Northcote Avenue, police said.

Photos provided by police show damages ranging from shattered car windows to graffiti on the front of garage doors in the area.

Officer Andres Verduzco was patrolling the neighborhood late Tuesday when he noticed the damage and began a search for a possible offender. Shortly afterward, the officer found Velazquez-Gomez in the area and placed him under arrest, police said.

Velazquez-Gomez was being held at the East Chicago Police Department jail as of Wednesday. He is charged with eight counts of criminal mischief damage between $750 and $50,000, all as misdemeanors, court records show.