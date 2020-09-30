 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested on eight counts of vandalism, police say
breaking urgent

Man arrested on eight counts of vandalism, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO — Police arrested a man late Tuesday in connection with a rash of vandalism in the city's Southside neighborhood.

Magdiel N. Velazquez-Gomez, 27, of East Chicago, is suspected of vandalizing several vehicles and garages in the 4800 block of Homerlee Avenue and Northcote Avenue, police said.

Photos provided by police show damages ranging from shattered car windows to graffiti on the front of garage doors in the area.

Officer Andres Verduzco was patrolling the neighborhood late Tuesday when he noticed the damage and began a search for a possible offender. Shortly afterward, the officer found Velazquez-Gomez in the area and placed him under arrest, police said.

Velazquez-Gomez was being held at the East Chicago Police Department jail as of Wednesday. He is charged with eight counts of criminal mischief damage between $750 and $50,000, all as misdemeanors, court records show.

An initial hearing was held for Velazquez-Gomez on Wednesday at East Chicago City Court.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts