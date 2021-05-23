 Skip to main content
Man arrested on gun charge after chase involving green motorcycle, police say
urgent

 John J. Watkins, The Times

HAMMOND — A 25-year-old Calumet City man was arrested Friday on a gun charge after a pursuit involving a green motorcycle, Lake County sheriff's police said.

A sheriff's office saw the motorcycle rider disregard a traffic device about 5:15 p.m. at State Line Road and Highland Street in Hammond and attempted a traffic stop, sheriff's spokeswoman Pam Jones said.

The motorcycle rider accelerated south on State Line Road, continued through the Hammond area, crossed into Illinois and back into Indiana, Jones said.

The motorcyclist was eventually taken into custody on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a handgun, she said. 

