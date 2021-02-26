 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man attacks officer, threatens to kill families, Porter police say
alert urgent

Man attacks officer, threatens to kill families, Porter police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Lawrence Flatz

An earlier mugshot of Lawrence Flatz.

 Provided

PORTER — A 50-year-old local man faces numerous charges after allegedly assaulting police and threatening to kill them, his girlfriend and the families of everyone involved, police said.

Porter police said they encountered Lawrence Flatz at 8:27 p.m. Thursday after responding to a report of a man yelling in the roadway in the 1300 block of Berg Street.

The first officer on scene said Flatz yelled at him to leave, threatening to beat him and then attempted to hit him with his motorized wheelchair, police said. Flatz then grabbed the officer's ballistic vest carrier, at which time he was taken to the ground and after resisting, was placed in handcuffs.

Flatz was yelling threats to his girlfriend about killing her and her children, and then made the same threats to officers, police said.

He continued making those types of threats and more while being taken to the Porter County jail, police said.

He faces two felony counts of intimidation for his threats to his girlfriend and police, felony battery to a law enforcement officer, and misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, police said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fiji rugby team sings from Sydney balconies to thank staff during quarantine

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts