Man attacks officer, threatens to kill families, Porter police say

PORTER — A 50-year-old local man faces numerous charges after allegedly assaulting police and threatening to kill them, his girlfriend and the families of everyone involved, police said.

Porter police said they encountered Lawrence Flatz at 8:27 p.m. Thursday after responding to a report of a man yelling in the roadway in the 1300 block of Berg Street.

The first officer on scene said Flatz yelled at him to leave, threatening to beat him and then attempted to hit him with his motorized wheelchair, police said. Flatz then grabbed the officer's ballistic vest carrier, at which time he was taken to the ground and after resisting, was placed in handcuffs.

Flatz was yelling threats to his girlfriend about killing her and her children, and then made the same threats to officers, police said.

He continued making those types of threats and more while being taken to the Porter County jail, police said.