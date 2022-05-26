 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man attacks victim with machete; captured after foot chase, police say

LANSING — A man repeatedly slashed a victim with a machete following an argument over parking, police said. 

Rashad Crosby, 25, of Calumet City, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, with additional charges pending, said Lansing Police Department Lt. Scott Bailey.  

At 6:30 a.m. Tuesday police were called to what was initially reported as a hit-and-run accident in the 18300 block of Torrence Avenue in Lansing. 

When they arrived, officers found a 61-year-old man suffering from multiple deep cuts to his body. Police immediately secured the scene and assisted Lansing paramedics in aiding the victim.

The man said he had gotten into an argument with Crosby about not being allowed to park in an apartment parking lot.

Crosby then used his vehicle to strike the victim's vehicle and then proceeded to attack the man with a machete, police reported. 

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center from Munster Community Hospital, and he is currently recovering from surgery. 

Within an hour of the attack, a Calumet City officer saw Crosby sitting inside a vehicle parked in Calumet City. As the officer approached, Crosby fled on foot still holding the machete. 

A Burnham detective and Calumet City officers were able to arrest the man after chasing him. The machete was also found and confiscated. 

Crosby was taken to the Markham Courthouse for a bond hearing, where Judge Luciano Panici issued a $1 million bond. 

Rashard Crosby

Rashard Crosby

 Provided
