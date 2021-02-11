Man attempted to run onto icy river after pursuit ended in crash, court records show

CROWN POINT — A 25-year-old man posted bond Thursday on charges alleging he led Lake Station on a chase earlier this week, crashed and attempted to run onto an icy Deep River before surrendering, court records show.
Alonzo C. Irving Jr., of Matteson, Illinois, went to his knees Tuesday night after an officer repeatedly ordered him to stop at gunpoint, Lake Criminal Court records show.
Police subsequently discovered Irving was driving a stolen car and found two purple skull-shaped pills of suspected methamphetamine and more than 20 grams of suspected marijuana in separate bags during a search of the car, according to court documents.
Irving posted a $3,000 cash bond Thursday, records show.
He has not yet entered a plea to felony charges of resisting law enforcement, theft, and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana and resisting law enforcement.
Lake Station police Officer George Fields first spotted Irving speeding in a black Dodge Challenger about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday on southbound Clay Street, near Marquette Road, court documents state.
The radar in Fields' police car showed Irving was traveling 49 mph in a 25-mph zone, records state.
Field activated his emergency lights and Irving stopped at Clay and East 15th Avenue, but sped north on Clay as Field exited his squad, records state.
Irving disregarded four stop signs and ran a red light, then crashed at the bottom of the embankment in the area of Clay Street and Willow Drive, records state.
Medics checked Irving for injuries before he was taken to the Lake County Jail.
Police discovered the license plate on the car Irving was driving was in his name, but it came back to a white Dodge Challenger. The black Dodge Challenger Irving was driving had been reported stolen out of Chicago, records state.