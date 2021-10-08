Man attempts to deflect blame before judge sentences him for sledgehammer attack

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for injuring another man with a sledgehammer in an attack witnessed by children, parents and staff at Scott Middle School in Hammond nearly four years ago.
Patrick J. Ross, 43, laughed as victim Timothy Mecyssne told Lake Criminal Court Judge Boswell about the trauma the attack caused him and his then-4-year-old son to suffer.
Mecyssne said Ross broke out his car window Jan. 25, 2018, as he waited to pick up Ross' child from school and struck him seven times in the head and face.
Mecyssne's son, who was sitting in the passenger seat behind him, was spattered with Mecyssne's blood and hit with shards of glass from the broken window, he said.
Children at the school were offered at least three weeks of crisis counseling after witnessing the violence, he said.
Mecyssne said his son still talks about the attack, but he has not sought counseling for the boy because his family feared child welfare workers might get involved.
Boswell asked if Mecyssne used a cane because of the attack. He said he was dealing with previous injuries before the attack.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Burke said some of those injuries were caused by Ross, who previously was sentenced to four years in prison for hitting Mecyssne in the head with a beer bottle in 2012.
Mecyssne told Ross, "You ruin your life over and over, because all you care about is yourself."
Ross and Mecyssne have a long-running feud.
Ross' ex-wife, who died while Ross was in custody on charges linked to the sledgehammer attack, had a child with Mecyssne while Ross was incarcerated for the 2012 attack. She and Ross also had three children.
Mecyssne repeatedly called Ross a coward, saying Ross chose to use a sledgehammer instead of his fists. After Mecyssne left the witness stand, bailiffs ended up removing him from the courtroom for repeatedly ignoring their orders to remain quiet.
Ross gave a rambling statement in which he talked about experiencing trauma during the birth of one of his children, which he claimed made him "overprotective" of his ex-wife and children.
He has said during previous court proceedings that he knows how to swing a hammer and would have killed Mecyssne if that were his intention.
On Friday, Ross minimized Mecyssne's injuries from the sledgehammer and said he could have caused greater injury if he had punched Mecyssne.
Ross accused Mecyssne of instigating the sledgehammer attack as part of a yearslong plan to remove Ross from the picture.
"This is a two-year period of premeditating an attack on me," Ross said. "He needed me out of the way to get to my wife."
Mecyssne said he wasn't dating Ross' ex-wife at the time of the sledgehammer attack.
Boswell told Ross he alone was responsible for the attack and he could have chose a different path.
Ross said a relative called him to report Mecyssne was picking up Ross' son from school, which Ross claimed made him fear Mecyssne would kidnap his child.
In a back-and-forth with the judge, Ross admitted he wasn't planning to pick up his son that day because he was drunk and high on Xanax.
Mecyssne told the judge he went to the school at the request of Ross' ex-wife and her mother, who were concerned because Ross had fought with the woman earlier in the day and was drunk.
Ross' attorney, John Maksimovich, said Ross had struggled with alcohol addiction since age 13 and blamed Mecyssne for his ex-wife's drug addiction.
Maksimovich recommended a nine-year sentence.
Ross would have gotten a 10-year sentence under a plea agreement he rejected last month. Instead, he chose to take an alternative plea deal that called for an argued sentence on counts of criminal confinement and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, level 3 and 5 felonies, respectively.
Boswell said Ross deserved a longer sentence because the attack traumatized children, Ross had a history of assaulting Mecyssne and Ross showed no remorse.
The judge gave Ross credit for more than five years in jail, which included time served and good time.