Man attempts to deflect blame before judge sentences him for sledgehammer attack

Mecyssne told Ross, "You ruin your life over and over, because all you care about is yourself."

Ross and Mecyssne have a long-running feud.

Ross' ex-wife, who died while Ross was in custody on charges linked to the sledgehammer attack, had a child with Mecyssne while Ross was incarcerated for the 2012 attack. She and Ross also had three children.

Mecyssne repeatedly called Ross a coward, saying Ross chose to use a sledgehammer instead of his fists. After Mecyssne left the witness stand, bailiffs ended up removing him from the courtroom for repeatedly ignoring their orders to remain quiet.

Ross gave a rambling statement in which he talked about experiencing trauma during the birth of one of his children, which he claimed made him "overprotective" of his ex-wife and children.

He has said during previous court proceedings that he knows how to swing a hammer and would have killed Mecyssne if that were his intention.

On Friday, Ross minimized Mecyssne's injuries from the sledgehammer and said he could have caused greater injury if he had punched Mecyssne.

Ross accused Mecyssne of instigating the sledgehammer attack as part of a yearslong plan to remove Ross from the picture.