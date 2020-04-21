Man attempts to pedal away from officer in bicycle chase, police say

WHEELER — A man led a chase on a bicycle, frantically pedaling in the middle of a street as an officer drove behind him with sirens wailing, police said.
Joshua L. Branshaw Jr., 18, of Valparaiso, was charged with resisting law enforcement, according to a Porter County Sheriff’s Office report.
At 8:40 p.m. Monday an officer was patrolling the area of Railroad Avenue and Second Street in Wheeler when he saw Branshaw walking out from behind the west side of the Second Street Bar and Grill, which is under construction.
Because of a recent rash of thefts from vehicles in the area and the belief that the suspects may live nearby, the officer attempted to stop the pedestrian, who was trespassing on private property, police said. As the officer turned his squad car around, he saw the man grab a bicycle from the sidewalk and start to ride north toward Second Street.
The officer pulled his squad car behind Branshaw, who was now “pedaling in a frenzied manner” down the middle of the road. The officer activated his emergency lights and siren at Second Street and North Street and the man continued trying to pedal away, police reports said.
Attempting to dismount his bike, the officer then watched Branshaw fall face first on the ground in the 200 block of Second Street.
The officer got out of his car and yelled “stop, police,” but Branshaw got up and ran to a nearby residence. The officer then heard a man’s voice say, “Why are the police here, Josh? Why are you running?” from the home. The officer noted he knew of the residents from previous police contact with the family, police said.
The officer continued the foot pursuit to the home, entering the unlocked screen door and announcing, “police, come out with your hands up.”
The officer asked a woman sitting on the couch where the man went, to which she replied she didn’t know what he was talking about, the report said. The officer heard a man’s voice in the back of the home and found the fleeing man’s father.
As the father asked the officer what his son had done, Branshaw was seen trying to exit the house through a sliding glass door in the back, police said. He entered the back deck when the officer reached him and put him in handcuffs.
The officer said he was arresting Branshaw for resisting law enforcement, to which he replied, “I only ran because I thought I had a warrant.”
Branshaw was being held at the Porter County Jail on a misdemeanor charge.
