Man attempts to sexually assault 3 women, 2 girls in 2-hour span, police say

Shortly after at 1:44 a.m. another 911 call came from a woman in the 1000 block of Tennessee Street. She said a man broke into her home and tried to sexually assault her, Rodriguez said. When police arrived, they learned two women asleep in their home woke up to knocking on their door. They didn’t answer, but the man entered through a window.

The attacker tried to assault the two women, but they fought him off and forced him out of their residence and he ran away, police said.

At 2:14 a.m. a third emergency call came in from residents in the 1300 block of Kentucky Street, who said a man broke into their home and attempted to sexually assault two female juveniles.

The man entered the residence through a window to assault the two girls but he was scared away when their grandparents woke up, police said.

All of the descriptions the women and witnesses gave of the man in all three attacks matched, police said. The descriptions led police to arrest Williams, who officers had dealt with earlier Wednesday in an unrelated incident.

Initially, police extensively searched for Williams overnight but could not find him.