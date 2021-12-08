Man avoids further jail time for cruelty to dog found tied to feces-infested cage

CROWN POINT — A 35-year-old man pleaded guilty Tuesday in an animal cruelty case stemming from his decision to leave a dog tied up in a feces- and urine-infested area, causing it to suffer a life-threatening medical condition.

Gregory E. Neely avoided any further time in jail by pleading guilty to one count of cruelty to an animal, a class A misdemeanor.

In exchange for his plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss a felony charge of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal and a second misdemeanor count of cruelty to an animal.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepted Neely's plea agreement and gave him an agreed one-year sentence, suspended in favor of probation.

The owner of a home Neely rented in the 2900 block of West 41st Avenue in Calumet Township found the dog Dec. 31, 2020, after going to check on the property because utilities had been shut off, according to court records.

He told police he was "floored" by conditions inside the house, which was covered wall to wall in 1 to 2 feet of garbage.