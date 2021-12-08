Man avoids further jail time for cruelty to dog found tied to feces-infested cage

CROWN POINT — A 35-year-old man pleaded guilty Tuesday in an animal cruelty case stemming from his decision to leave a dog tied up in a feces- and urine-infested area, causing it to suffer a life-threatening medical condition.
Gregory E. Neely avoided any further time in jail by pleading guilty to one count of cruelty to an animal, a class A misdemeanor.
In exchange for his plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss a felony charge of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal and a second misdemeanor count of cruelty to an animal.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepted Neely's plea agreement and gave him an agreed one-year sentence, suspended in favor of probation.
The owner of a home Neely rented in the 2900 block of West 41st Avenue in Calumet Township found the dog Dec. 31, 2020, after going to check on the property because utilities had been shut off, according to court records.
He told police he was "floored" by conditions inside the house, which was covered wall to wall in 1 to 2 feet of garbage.
Looking through a window, he saw a red dog — which he described as "a poor little skeleton" — tied by a short rope to a wire dog cage filled with feces, court documents state.
The dog, a pit bull named Crash, was taken to a veterinarian for treatment.
The veterinarian determined the dog was near death due to starvation and was suffering from malnutrition and a pancreatic disorder likely caused by eating garbage and nonfood items in the area where it was tied up, records state.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in January the dog survived and was being fostered in a caring household. His office is committed to investigating reports of animal neglect or abuse, he said.