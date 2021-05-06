Man avoids more jail time for planning robbery that led to Schererville woman's homicide

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man avoided additional jail time Wednesday for planning a robbery that led to the death of a Schererville woman in 2012.

Michael A. Craig, 31, had been to Jacqueline Gardner's apartment before the robbery, because his girlfriend worked with Gardner, Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Eric Randall said.

It was that connection that led Craig and his co-defendants William Blasingame III, 39, of Harvey, Illinois, and Stephen L. Henderson, of Gary, to plan to rob Gardner, 24, and her boyfriend May 19, 2012, as she returned home from work.

Craig waited in a vehicle while Blasingame and Henderson attacked Gardner in a hallway outside her apartment and shot her to death.

Craig's attorneys, Joshua Malher and Maryam Afshar-Stewart, said he deserved a more lenient sentence because his cooperation helped the state secure convictions against his co-defendants.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas sentenced Craig to four years in prison. With credit for about two years served while awaiting a resolution in his case and good time, Craig will not have to serve any additional time.