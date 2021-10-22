Man avoids more jail time, no-contact order in theft, battery cases

VALPARAISO — A judge doubled-checked Friday morning that a victim, who had been battered so badly by a Valparaiso man that she vomited and urinated on herself, did not want a no-contact order keeping the offender away from her.
A prosecutor assured Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer that the victim in the case did not want the order.
Clymer said he was following the recommendations of a presentence report in sentencing Drew Ellian, 22, to time served and probation in the domestic battery and prior robbery cases.
Ellian, who had served 110 days in jail as of Friday, was sentenced to 18 months behind bars in the robbery case with all but time served suspended and to be served on formal probation.
He also received 365 days in jail in the battery case with all the time suspended and to be served on formal probation. The sentences are to be served consecutively.
Ellian, who pleaded guilty to a reduced felony charge of theft in the robbery case, is accused of taking $400 from a person during the alleged sale of a laptop computer May 25, 2019, in Portage, court records show.
Ellian has addresses listed in Valparaiso, Portage and Michigan City, records show.
One of the victims said she had arranged to meet Ellian, who she had known for six years, after he advertised having the laptop to sell, police said. Someone made off with cash without the sale taking place and witnessed later identified Ellian as among the men orchestrating the scheme, police said.
Ellian then was accused of repeatedly striking a woman he knew June 2, 2020, in Portage, causing her enough pain to lose control of her bodily functions and leaving her with an eye swollen shut, court records show.
He pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor battery charge from the original felony count of domestic battery, according to court records.