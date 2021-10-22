Man avoids more jail time, no-contact order in theft, battery cases

VALPARAISO — A judge doubled-checked Friday morning that a victim, who had been battered so badly by a Valparaiso man that she vomited and urinated on herself, did not want a no-contact order keeping the offender away from her.

A prosecutor assured Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer that the victim in the case did not want the order.

Clymer said he was following the recommendations of a presentence report in sentencing Drew Ellian, 22, to time served and probation in the domestic battery and prior robbery cases.

Ellian, who had served 110 days in jail as of Friday, was sentenced to 18 months behind bars in the robbery case with all but time served suspended and to be served on formal probation.

He also received 365 days in jail in the battery case with all the time suspended and to be served on formal probation. The sentences are to be served consecutively.

Ellian, who pleaded guilty to a reduced felony charge of theft in the robbery case, is accused of taking $400 from a person during the alleged sale of a laptop computer May 25, 2019, in Portage, court records show.

Ellian has addresses listed in Valparaiso, Portage and Michigan City, records show.