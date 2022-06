Man avoids OWI conviction in crash that injured state trooper

CROWN POINT — A Wheaton, Illinois, man was placed on probation last week for 1 1/2 years after pleading guilty in connection with allegations he seriously injured an Indiana State Police trooper when he plowed into the trooper's car while driving drunk.

Cameron D. Geweniger, 32, admitted to resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony, and reckless driving, a class A misdemeanor.

In exchange for his pleas, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss one felony and five misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated.

Geweniger, who appeared before Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas with defense attorney Steven Mullins, agreed to serve 80 hours of community service and successfully complete a substance abuse program.

Cappas accepted his plea and sentenced him to one year in jail for resisting law enforcement and six months for reckless driving, all suspended in favor of probation.

According to charging documents, Trooper Corey Adam was dispatched April 28, 2020, to a single-car crash on westbound Interstate 80/94, about a quarter mile east of Burr Street.

He located a black Mercedes Benz that had struck a center median wall and come to rest partially in the left and left-center lane, police said.

Adam parked his marked Dodge Charger, with emergency lights on, behind the Mercedes. Troopers Dennis Griffin and Israel Rosillo parked farther behind Adam's patrol car with emergency lights on and activated about 15 flares in the road.

As the troopers were investigating, Griffin noticed a 2004 Chevrolet SUV speeding toward them in the left-center lane and attempted to yell to Adam to warn him. The SUV's driver, Geweniger, struck Adam's car, causing it to hit the Mercedes and the median wall, police said.

Rosillo was able to jump over the median barrier to avoid being stuck by Adams' patrol car.

Griffin and Rosillo were able to extricate Adam, who was in the driver's seat at the time of the crash, as his car leaked gasoline, police said.

The driver of the Mercedes was sitting in a different state police vehicle waiting for a tow truck and was unharmed.

Adam was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary with serious injuries. Police said shortly after the crash he was expected to make a full recovery.

