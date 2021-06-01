Man avoids prison time for fatal stabbing at Hammond 'flop house'

Hannah subsequently grabbed a knife and stabbed Miller in the shoulder and leg, causing Miller's death.

Miller's brother, Romell Watson, told the judge May 25 that Miller didn't always make the best decisions but he didn't deserve to be killed.

"He just had a grandbaby that he didn't get to see," Watson said.

Miller was one of nine siblings, and his homicide has been hard for the family, Watson said.

"Justice for my family would be if you could give Mr. Hannah a life sentence," he said.

Defense attorney Lemuel Stigler said Hannah never intended to kill Miller, who began choking Hannah and pushed Hannah up against a wall after Hannah talked to Miller about the landlord.

Witnesses told police Miller was heard saying he would kill everyone in the house.

"Mr. Miller decided to take it out on the smallest person there, Mr. Hannah," Stigler said.

Miller was 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, while Hannah is 5-foot-5 and about 120 pounds, he said.

Stigler said several witnesses in the house did not come to the aid of Hannah during the fight or help Miller after he was stabbed. Instead, someone stole Miller's phone, he said.