Man avoids prison time for killing teenage friend in accidental shooting

CROWN POINT — A 19-year-old man convicted of killing his friend in an accidental shooting last year will serve a 10-day jail sentence before spending the rest of a two-year sentence in the Lake County Community Corrections program.
James E. Lasenby, of Gary, pleaded guilty in September to one count of reckless homicide, a level 5 felony, in the homicide Sept. 17, 2019, of Dante Figueroa, 17, of Hammond.
Dante Figueroa's mother, Kim Figueroa, said her son had a good heart and his death left her distraught.
She was a single mother of three children, and losing her son changed her life dramatically, she said.
Kim Figueroa said she recently spoke with Lasenby.
"I truly believe it was an accident, and they were just fooling around," she said.
Lasenby's plea agreement capped his sentence at three years, with the time to be served in the Community Corrections alternative placement program.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Bernard Johnsen said Lasenby was on bond in the reckless homicide case when he was charged with misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license.
"Once again, we have another firearm case after this terrible tragedy," Johnsen said.
The deputy prosecutor asked Judge Samuel Cappas to sentence Lasenby to a maximum of three years in Lake County Community Corrections.
Lasenby's attorney, Roseann Ivanovich, said Lasenby knew he made a mistake after his arrest on the second gun case.
Lasenby moved away after Figueroa's death, but returned for a time to attend a balloon release. During that visit, he began to fear for his life and thought he needed to carry a gun, she said.
Ivanovich said Lasenby was doing well in high school, but quit after Dante Figueroa's death. He recently has been working full time.
"He's trying to get his life on the right path," she said.
Cappas asked if Lasenby had attempted to finish high school or obtain a GED.
"Does it matter?" he said.
Ivanovich said Lasenby would work on it. She asked for an 18-month sentence in Community Corrections, followed by 18 months on probation.
Cappas said the logical response, when caught carrying a gun months after being charged with reckless homicide, would be to get a license and carry a gun legally.
Most people, when faced with a situation where they felt they needed a gun, would chose not to go, Cappas said.
Lasenby said he's been attending church and was grateful for his meeting with Kim Figueroa.
Cappas sentenced Lasenby to two years, with most of the term to be served in Community Corrections.
However, the judge gave Lasenby 10 days in jail.
"So you can have a preview of the life that you've started by becoming a convicted felon today," Cappas said.
Cappas required Lasenby to obtain his GED, and ordered he report to jail Wednesday morning.
