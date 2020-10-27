Man avoids prison time for killing teenage friend in accidental shooting

The deputy prosecutor asked Judge Samuel Cappas to sentence Lasenby to a maximum of three years in Lake County Community Corrections.

Lasenby's attorney, Roseann Ivanovich, said Lasenby knew he made a mistake after his arrest on the second gun case.

Lasenby moved away after Figueroa's death, but returned for a time to attend a balloon release. During that visit, he began to fear for his life and thought he needed to carry a gun, she said.

Ivanovich said Lasenby was doing well in high school, but quit after Dante Figueroa's death. He recently has been working full time.

"He's trying to get his life on the right path," she said.

Cappas asked if Lasenby had attempted to finish high school or obtain a GED.

"Does it matter?" he said.

Ivanovich said Lasenby would work on it. She asked for an 18-month sentence in Community Corrections, followed by 18 months on probation.

Cappas said the logical response, when caught carrying a gun months after being charged with reckless homicide, would be to get a license and carry a gun legally.