Man avoids prison time for vandalizing church, destroying relics

CROWN POINT — A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to burglarizing a Hammond church in 2019, and his codefendant was sentenced to three years in the Lake County Community Corrections program.
Nicholas D. Reding, 24, could face up to three years in prison for his role in the burglary and extensive vandalism of Faith United Church of Christ, 3030 175th St., according to his plea agreement.
Reding's co-defendant, Aaron Vanoppens, 25, received a maximum sentence under his plea agreement of three years in prison but avoided serving the time in prison.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Grindlay read a statement written by a church elder on behalf of the congregation describing the shock and horror the congregation felt upon learning every room in their place of worship was in shambles.
Relics from the early 1900s were destroyed, and a vintage organ can never be replaced, Grindlay said.
Grindlay asked that Vanoppens be sentenced to two years in prison and one year in Community Corrections, because his conduct that night showed he had "little regard for the law and authority."
Vanoppens' attorney, Michael A. Campbell, said Vanoppens has faced many challenges in his life and made "a terrible mistake."
Vanoppens grew up without a father, struggled in school, and was caring for his mother and younger brother at the time of the vandalism. His mother died while his case was pending, Campbell said.
He asked Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell to give Vanoppens an opportunity to grow and become a better person by sentencing him to one year on probation.
Vanoppens cried as he apologized for his actions and said there was nothing he could say to make up for what he did.
"My mother didn't raise me this way," he said.
Boswell asked him why he vandalized the church.
Vanoppens said he was drunk that night.
"I promise you, I won't every do anything like this again in my life," he said.
Boswell asked Vanoppens who cares for his 7-year-old brother, now that his mother has died.
Vanoppens said he cares for the boy on the weekend, and his aunt takes care of him during the week.
Boswell said Vanoppens destroyed a church, and his crime was "beyond comprehension."
When she sentenced him to three years in Community Corrections, Vanoppens turned away in grief.
The judge reminded him the alternative placement program was better than prison. She also ordered him to remain on wrap-around services, which includes therapy, for a year.
Reding is scheduled to be sentenced May 28.