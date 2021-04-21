Man avoids prison time for vandalizing church, destroying relics

He asked Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell to give Vanoppens an opportunity to grow and become a better person by sentencing him to one year on probation.

Vanoppens cried as he apologized for his actions and said there was nothing he could say to make up for what he did.

"My mother didn't raise me this way," he said.

Boswell asked him why he vandalized the church.

Vanoppens said he was drunk that night.

"I promise you, I won't every do anything like this again in my life," he said.

Boswell asked Vanoppens who cares for his 7-year-old brother, now that his mother has died.

Vanoppens said he cares for the boy on the weekend, and his aunt takes care of him during the week.

Boswell said Vanoppens destroyed a church, and his crime was "beyond comprehension."

When she sentenced him to three years in Community Corrections, Vanoppens turned away in grief.

The judge reminded him the alternative placement program was better than prison. She also ordered him to remain on wrap-around services, which includes therapy, for a year.