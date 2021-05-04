Man avoids prison time in theft of motorcycles from Hobart dealership

They saw him jump into the U-Haul and flee westbound on 37th Avenue.

The pursuit continued north on Interstate 65 and then west on Interstate 80/94.

Hammond and Chicago police attempted to stop the burglars by deploying spike strips but were unsuccessful.

The chase continued north on the Dan Ryan Expressway where the men lost control of their U-Haul at 87th Street exit and crashed the vehicle into a cement wall.

Jett and White fled on foot, but were captured hiding in a garage in the 8800 block of South State Street, police said.

The batch of stolen bikes, valued at about $58,000, were returned to the store.

A federal grand jury indicted Jett last summer with interstate transportation of stolen property.

He had faced a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison until he gave up his right to a jury trial and pleaded guilty under an agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s office, in return for the prospect of a more lenient sentence.

Jennifer Chang, an assistant U.S. attorney, stated in an earlier memo to the court, that Jett has a prior burglary conviction from 2011.