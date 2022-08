Man awaiting trial in attempted murder case sentenced to 5 years on separate gun charge

CROWN POINT — A Gary man with two previous felony convictions was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison for possessing a gun during a traffic stop last fall in Lake Station.

Anthony D. Cobb, 30, was convicted in July of being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated after a one-day trial before Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez.

Cobb is still awaiting trial in several other cases, which include attempted murder charges stemming from a shooting in March 2020 in Hammond and arson and burglary charges linked to an incident in Gary in March 2021.

It's not the first time Cobb has received a prison sentence.

In 2011, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison and four years on probation in two separate robbery cases filed in 2010 and 2011, court records show. He's still facing a petition to revoke his probation in one of those cases.

Vasquez said he agreed with Cobb's attorney, Russell Brown, that the facts of Lake Station case weren't overly egregious.

Cobb had a gun in a vehicle during a traffic stop Sept. 12, but he didn't brandish it or point it any anyone, the judge said.

It was Cobb's criminal history that made the case so horrible, Vasquez said.

"If anyone should have known better than to possess a weapon, it should have been you," the judge said.

Brown asked Vasquez to show leniency because Cobb was able to secure meaningful employment despite his felony convictions and supported his two children. Studies show boys who grow up without a father figure in their lives are at much greater risk of dropping out of school and ending up in the criminal justice system, he said.

Brown asked for a split sentence, including two years in prison, two in the Lake County Community Corrections alternative placement program and two on probation.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacquelyn Altpeter said Cobb was given chances at Lake County Community Corrections and probation in the past and failed.

She said Cobb's character was highly manipulative because his calls from jail to a relative showed he was "always trying to come up with a new story."

Altpeter asked for a 10-year prison sentence.

Vasquez said that he thought 10 years was too much but that Cobb's attempt to manipulate his relative counted against him. He sentenced Cobb to five years, all of which were to be served in prison.

Cobb is next scheduled to appear before Vasquez on Aug. 25 for a pretrial hearing on attempted murder charges.

In that case, he's accused of shooting an 18-year-old Hammond woman in the head March 26, 2020, at a gas station at 169th Street and Arizona Avenue in Hammond and leading police on a chase that ended in East Chicago. The woman, who survived, was taken to a local hospital.

Cobb's trial in that case was set for the week of Oct. 24.