Man awaiting trial on murder charge wanted in new domestic battery case

CROWN POINT — A man who has been free on bond since 2019 in a murder case was wanted Thursday on charges he beat a woman so badly she suffered a facial fracture.

Hillard Hathaway III, 50, was released pending formal charges after Hobart police were called about 3:40 a.m. April 6 to the Key West Inn, 1855 Mississippi St., for a domestic battery in progress, Lake Criminal Court records show.

Officers located a woman seated in a car who had severe injuries to her face, including two swollen eyes and bruising to both sides of her face.

Hathaway, who also was in the parking lot, told police nothing had occurred between himself and the woman and he had no idea how she'd been injured, records state.

Police took him into custody that night, but he was later released pending further investigation. Lake County prosecutors charged Hathaway on Wednesday with three felony counts of domestic battery and one count of strangulation.

Hathaway also is facing murder and attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting about 2 a.m. Jan. 25, 2018, at a junk yard in the 1400 block of East 49th Avenue in Gary.

Hathaway is accused of firing shots at Danny Leake, 44, of Gary, and another man during an argument over stolen car batteries. Leake died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Hathaway pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been free on a $7,500 cash bond since January 2019, court records show.

Anyone with information about Hathaway's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

