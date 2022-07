Man back in custody after Appeals Court remands attempted murder case for trial

CROWN POINT — A judge scheduled a trial for a man who was back in court Friday on attempted murder charges following a decision by the Indiana Court of Appeals to reinstate his case.

Jarod D. Johnson, 25, of Gary, was arrested Monday after failing to appear for a court hearing June 24 before Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez.

Johnson initially was charged in Lake Criminal Court in April 2019 in connection with allegations he shot woman in Gary and left her for dead after she refused to tell him, his brother and his mother where to find her relative.

Prosecutors alleged Johnson and his family were trying to find and silence the relative, who was slated to testify against Johnson about his involvement in a 2017 shooting.

The U.S. attorney's office took over prosecution in 2019 of the cases against Jarod Johnson; his brother Jaron D. Johnson, 23; and his mother, Patricia Carrington, 49.

Jaron Johnson and Carrington each pleaded guilty last year in federal court in Hammond. Carrington received 17.5-year sentence in late 2021, and Jaron Johnson received the same sentence in early June.

However, a U.S. District Court jury acquitted Jarod Johnson in March 2021 of kidnapping.

Lake County prosecutors refiled charges against him in April, but they did not include a kidnapping count. Johnson previously pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, aggravated battery, two counts of battery, and intimidation.

Vasquez dismissed the case in July 2021 after finding Indiana's double jeopardy statute barred further prosecution because the state and federal cases were based on the same conduct and circumstances.

The Court of Appeals concluded the state could prosecute Johnson because alleged acts outlined in its latest case were not the same as the alleged acts linked to the federal kidnapping charge.

"In reaching these conclusions, we observe, as did the trial court in its remarks from the bench, that there is scant Indiana case law ... ," the Court of Appeals wrote. "Although both parties cite to several Indiana state cases in support of their appellate arguments, none of the authority cited by either party involves a state prosecution following a federal acquittal on charges pertaining to conduct that occurred on the same day involving the same victim over an approximately two-hour time span."

The Lake County public defender's office asked the Indiana Supreme Court to review the Appeals Court decision, but the high court declined transfer.

Johnson's public defender, Marc Laterzo, asked Vasquez to set a hearing to review his client's bail, which was set at $150,000 surety or $15,000 cash. The judge scheduled the hearing for July 15.

Vasquez also granted Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Tara Villarreal's request to set Johnson's trial for the week of Oct. 24.

