PORTAGE — A 24-year-old Gary man was hauled off to jail Sunday afternoon after allegedly battering another man, who was the target of what appears to be unfounded accusations of sexual abuse involving children, according to police.

Antoine Morris faces a misdemeanor battery charge, Portage police said.

The alleged victim said he was meeting around noon Sunday with an Indiana Child Protective Services investigator in the area of 6600 Lighthouse Drive when Morris and another man pulled up "aggressively" in a white SUV, according to the incident report.

Morris, who is the father of the one of the children involved, began yelling at the alleged victim and then later swung at and began wrestling with him, police said.

Police said the alleged victim's shirt was stretched and was smeared with dried blood.

Police had been made aware earlier of the sexual abuse allegation, but said "it appeared the allegation was unfounded."

Morris denied any fighting occurred and said he arrived at the site because of the potential that his daughter was a victim of the alleged abuse.

