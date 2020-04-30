Man battered pregnant Valparaiso woman, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WESTCHESTER TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old Chesterton-area man claiming he was arguing with a Valparaiso woman over her using drugs while pregnant was taken to jail Wednesday afternoon and faces a felony count of battering the pregnant female, according to the Porter County Sheriff's Department.

Kody Mcpheron also faces a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief, police said.

Police said they were called out shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday to the 1200 block of Brummitt Road.

The 21-year-old woman, who said she is eight weeks pregnant, said she had gone over to the residence to see Mcpheron and they got into a verbal argument, police said.

She said Mcpheron grabbed both her arms and attempted to hit her in the arm with an open hand, but missed, according to police.

Mcpheron is further accused of breaking the driver-side compartment door on the woman's vehicle.

The woman said she swung at Mcpheron in self defense, but was unsure if she made contact, police said.