Man battered pregnant Valparaiso woman, police say

WESTCHESTER TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old Chesterton-area man claiming he was arguing with a Valparaiso woman over her using drugs while pregnant was taken to jail Wednesday afternoon and faces a felony count of battering the pregnant female, according to the Porter County Sheriff's Department.
Kody Mcpheron also faces a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief, police said.
Police said they were called out shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday to the 1200 block of Brummitt Road.
The 21-year-old woman, who said she is eight weeks pregnant, said she had gone over to the residence to see Mcpheron and they got into a verbal argument, police said.
She said Mcpheron grabbed both her arms and attempted to hit her in the arm with an open hand, but missed, according to police.
Mcpheron is further accused of breaking the driver-side compartment door on the woman's vehicle.
The woman said she swung at Mcpheron in self defense, but was unsure if she made contact, police said.
Mcpheron said the two were arguing over his accusations of the woman's drug use and he denied touching her, but accused the woman of hitting him in the face, according to police. Police noted a small red mark on his face and Mcpheron told them he accidentally broke the vehicle door while the woman was trying to pull him out.
While the conflicting stories initially resulted in police just instructing Mcpheron to leave the woman alone, she later showed officers red marks on her arms and police found Mcpheron at the hospital seeking care for what doctors described as a fractured orbital bone.
He was taken to the Porter County Jail.
Christopher Scott
Corey Lamarr Cheatham
Danielle Marie Alvarez
Demetrius Leon Robinson
Dylan Christopher Pfenning
Jacob Aaron Cristea
Jason Scott Wojtyska
John Michael Andresen
Joshua Solomon Green
Josip Kelley Markovich
Kevin Michael Boling
Loren Felicia Hylek
Marcus Darnell Lucio
Matthew Del Gear
Melissa Jean Dooley
Michael Anthony
Nicole Marie Gordon
Samantha Dawn Wright
Steven Edward Shearer
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.