PORTAGE — A 21-year-old pregnant woman told police she had to roll to her side to avoid being hit in the stomach while being battered by an 18-year-old man, who later pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her, according to the incident report.

"She reported she was running through the yards of the other residences trying to get anyone to help her," Portage police said.

Police said they were called out around 3:49 a.m. Thursday to the 1400 block of Camelot Manor where they learned the Gary woman was allegedly battered by Terrance Rodriguez, of DeMotte, after she confronted him over use of her cell phone.

She reportedly told police Rodriquez began hitting her in the face and "busted" her nose. When he began striking other areas of her body, she said she rolled over to avoid being struck in her stomach due to being 36 weeks pregnant.

As she fled in the home, Rodriguez pulled out a pistol, pointed it at her and threatened to kill her, police said.

The woman fled the home and was let into a neighbor's house.

Police said they found Rodriguez very agitated and officers recovered the handgun in question.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment and Rodriguez was taken to the Porter County jail. He faces felony counts of domestic battery in the presence of a minor, intimidation, battery and criminal recklessness, and misdemeanor pointing a firearm, police said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Lawrence Reilly Dakota Buckner Danyelle Martin-Gutierrez Benjamin Hernandez Quaan Smith Anasia Starks Micheal Oprisko Kevin Healy Thaddeus Gawlinksi Kolin Burgess Ulises Ortiz Shelby Smith Daniel Smith Dominique Tackitt Colby Barcelli Alaina Howard David Billings Hunter Ryan Thomas Noble Kaden Conder Christopher Crider David Hunt George Thompson Richard Gomez Brent Mleczko Colby Hutchinson Kevin Cotton Savannah Barnett Shawn Grubbs William Nelson Jordan Kristina Claudia Navarro Abigail Rodriguez Khristopher Hepner Bernard Ryan Eric Zeidler Casan Bogan Michael Woodland Terrance Rodriguez Mackenzie Trumble