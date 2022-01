Man beat, fatally shot girlfriend during an argument over a Facebook comment, court records allege

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man was charged Monday with murder and domestic battery in connection with allegations he fatally shot his girlfriend during an argument about another man's comment on her Facebook post.

Richard D. Jones Jr., 42, is accused of beating and shooting 34-year-old Charietta Pritchett while two children, ages 11 and 9, were in another bedroom Sunday at a home in the 900 block of Bauer Street.

Jones has not yet entered pleas to the charges. He was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail.

Jones left the crime scene with the children before police arrived and later returned alone, Lake Criminal Court records state. He was detained for questioning after he approached officers and asked "if his girlfriend was OK, and if anything was wrong."

Jones' mother met Hammond officers outside Jones' home, records show.

The mother told police Jones called her while he and Pritchett were arguing about alleged infidelity in their relationship. At one point, the mother could no longer hear Pritchett arguing and Jones said, "Mom, I think she been shot," records state.

The mother went to Jones house and observed Pritchett's body on the floor. She told Jones to call police and an ambulance as Jones held Pritchett and said, "Get up! Get up! Get up!" court records state.

The mother told police she never heard any gunshots while she was on the phone with Jones. After she called 911, she left the house to take the children to their mother's residence, records state.

Pritchett was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where she later died. Besides a gunshot wound to her right breast, Pritchett suffered a cut to the left side of her head near her temple, bruising on both of her arms, bruising to her left ear and a cut to her right wrist.

Jones said in an interview with detectives that he dated Pritchett for 10 years, court records state.

Pritchett stayed home with his children while he went out to shoot pool, and he became upset on his way home because he saw another man commented on one of Pritchett's Facebook posts, according to documents.

Jones told police Pritchett had a gun in her hand while they argued in their bedroom, and she told him she had it because she didn't want him to hit her again, records state.

Jones said he took the gun, hit Pritchett in the head with it, pointed it at her and said, "You're stupid." Jones said Prichett said, "You (expletive) shot me, dude," before collapsing on the floor.

When confronted with evidence that the gun was fired more than once, Jones admitted he shot the gun a second time after Pritchett was wounded "because he was upset about what happened," records state.

