Man beat girlfriend unconscious, broke her nose, records allege

CROWN POINT — Charges filed this week allege a Hammond man beat his girlfriend so badly he broke her nose and left swelling, bruising and scratches all over her body.

Jose L. Cortez Jr., 24, became enraged after accusing the woman of attempting to have sex with employees at a local casino late Feb. 2, Lake Criminal Court records allege.

The woman told Gary police Cortez began beating on her, then attempted to take her bra off in a parking area at the casino, records state. When she told him to stop, he began punching her in the face with his fist and choking her, records allege.

She said Cortez prevented her from leaving the car and continued to punch and choke her until she lost consciousness, records state.

When she awoke, she was inside her home and Cortez was still beating her, records allege. She told police she tried to crawl away, but Cortez punched, choked, kicked and stomped her.

When she awoke again, she felt pain all over her body and couldn't move her mouth, records say. She told police Cortez attempted to tell her she harmed herself, but she pushed him, grabbed her keys and ran out of the house without any shoes on.

