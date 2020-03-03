Man beat, strangled, raped woman after arguing over cellphone, records allege

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man beat, strangled and raped his infant child's mother Jan. 28 after they argued about a password to a cellphone, court records allege.

Courtney D. Dukes, 42, is accused of hitting the woman in her face Jan. 28 and kicking her in the ribs after she fell over a carrier holding their baby.

The woman told police Dukes picked her and the baby up and brought them back to his home in Merrillville. He argued with her over a password reset for a cellphone and began swinging at her face and shoving her, Lake Criminal Court records allege.

After the woman fell over the baby carrier, she told Dukes her ribs were hurt and he began kicking her in the ribs, records allege. The baby wasn't injured.

The woman told police Dukes choked her until she blacked out, and she awoke on the floor.

Dukes is accused of smashing her cellphone after she attempted to dial 911 and demanding sex before she left.

The woman said Dukes tore her clothes off and raped her as she faded in and out of consciousness, but she was able to tell him to stop and to get off her, records state.