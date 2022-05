Man beats woman in front of 3-year-old, faces felony charges, police say

RENSSELAER — A woman with her 3-year-old child had to flee to a neighbor's house for help after a man attacked her and took her purse, police said.

Kevin R. Brown, 36, of Rensselaer, faces charges of criminal confinement, domestic battery and interference with reporting of a crime, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.

On Monday afternoon, Jasper County Sheriff’s police responded to a reported domestic battery taking place at a residence in the Parr area of Rensselaer.

When police arrived, they spoke with a victim who said she was attempting to leave the residence with her 3-year-old child when Brown tried to stop her by taking her purse, which contained her car keys, police stated.

A physical struggle ensued over the purse, and the woman fell to the ground. Brown then got on top of her and punched her in the eye several times, police reported.

The victim said Brown took her purse and she did not have her phone to call 911, but she was eventually able to flee to a neighbor’s house to get help and call police.

Authorities found Brown hiding on an adjacent property and he was arrested and transported to the Jasper County Detention Center.

