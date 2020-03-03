You are the owner of this article.
Man began raping girl on her 16th birthday after years of prior sexual abuse, police say
Man began raping girl on her 16th birthday after years of prior sexual abuse, police say

VALPARAISO — A 54-year-old man faces multiple charges after a woman came forward, claiming he routinely molested her as a child and then began raping her on her 16th birthday, according to charging documents.

Wesley Duncan, who was in court Tuesday morning, faces two felony counts of rape and two felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, according to charging documents.

Valparaiso police said the alleged victim, who is now 20, showed up at their station on Sept. 3 reporting the years of sexual abuse she suffered while living in Kouts.

The woman said that at the age of 13, Duncan began fondling and otherwise sexually abusing her on a regular basis, according to court records.

On her 16th birthday in 2015, the abuse progressed to rape, she told police. The woman said she felt "dirty" and suffered physically at the time.

She claims the rape then continued once every one and a half weeks, ending April 29, 2018, police said.

The woman said "she was afraid of Duncan and became obedient to his orders," according to charging documents.

A former boyfriend of the woman reportedly told police she was "uncomfortable with touching and intimacy."

He recounted talking to the woman on the phone in April 2018 and her telling him she had to go because Duncan wanted to talk to her, police said. Upon speaking to her a few hours later, the woman told him what actually happened is that Duncan sexually abused her again.

Duncan appeared Tuesday before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer and another hearing was set for May 5, according to the court.

