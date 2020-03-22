You are the owner of this article.
Man began raping girl when she was in fifth grade, court records allege
CROWN POINT — A Hammond man was wanted Friday on charges alleging he raped a female relative on multiple occasions, starting when she was in fifth grade.

Tryricko Bolian, 46, was charged last week with three counts of felony child molesting.

The girl first disclosed the alleged sexual abuse to a school counselor and later spoke with a detective at the Lake County sheriff's Special Victim's Unit.

The girl told investigators Bolian sexually abused her five to 10 times between January 2016 and December 2018 by fondling her or forcing her to have sex, Lake Criminal Court records show.

In one instance, she accused Bolian of calling her to a room and telling her that he needed "to check her girl parts" before raping her.

The girl had a difficult time talking about details of the alleged sexual abuse, telling a detective that explaining made her "go back to that day," records state.

The girl said Bolian sexually abused her mostly in the afternoons, when other relatives in the home were away, records state. Bolian allegedly told her not to tell anyone what happened.

