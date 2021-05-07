Man began sexually abusing girl at 6 years old, police say

EAST CHICAGO — A man was arrested Friday on charges alleging he repeatedly molested a girl from the time she was 6 years old, police said.

Jose Sanchez, 66, of East Chicago, was taken into custody Friday, East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said.

He has not yet entered a plea to three felony counts of child molesting, Lake Criminal Court records show.

Officers were notified about the case in March by the Chicago Police Department, Rivera said.

"Their detectives requested to transfer the case to East Chicago," Rivera said. "Our Criminal Investigation Division immediately took the case and began an investigation."

The girl told police Sanchez first raped her about eight years ago, when she was 6 years old, court records state.

She alleged he asked her to play a game, offered to give her a prize for taking off her clothes, forced her onto a bed and raped her.

The girl told police Sanchez put his hand over her mouth during the alleged assault and said she wouldn't get the prize if she made any noise, records state.