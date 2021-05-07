 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man began sexually abusing girl at 6 years old, police say
alert urgent

Man began sexually abusing girl at 6 years old, police say

Jose Sanchez

Jose Sanchez

 Provided

EAST CHICAGO — A man was arrested Friday on charges alleging he repeatedly molested a girl from the time she was 6 years old, police said.

Jose Sanchez, 66, of East Chicago, was taken into custody Friday, East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said.

He has not yet entered a plea to three felony counts of child molesting, Lake Criminal Court records show.

Officers were notified about the case in March by the Chicago Police Department, Rivera said.

Ride along with LaPorte Police Specialist Justin Dyer as he patrols the streets of LaPorte.

"Their detectives requested to transfer the case to East Chicago," Rivera said. "Our Criminal Investigation Division immediately took the case and began an investigation."

The girl told police Sanchez first raped her about eight years ago, when she was 6 years old, court records state.

She alleged he asked her to play a game, offered to give her a prize for taking off her clothes, forced her onto a bed and raped her.

Apartments typically have limited options for security. Consider using these tips to protect your apartment home.

The girl told police Sanchez put his hand over her mouth during the alleged assault and said she wouldn't get the prize if she made any noise, records state.

He later told her that her mother would be sent to Mexico and she would go to an orphanage if she told anyone about the sexual abuse, court records state.

The girl, who is now 14 years old, told police Sanchez continued to sexually abuse her when she visited his apartment and they were alone. The last time he sexually abused her was in February, records alleged.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Economy rebuild is 'a marathon', not sprint

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts