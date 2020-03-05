Man begins 2-year sentence for driving car used in homicide

CROWN POINT — Court security officers took a Gary man into custody Thursday to begin a two-year sentence for driving a car used in a homicide in 2010 .

Ernest D. Cook, 40, said he knows no bad deed goes unpunished, but he has matured since the 2010 shooting.

"I'm not that person no more," Cook said. "I'm here, and I'm ready to get this behind me so I can go on with my life."

Cook and his co-defendant Cory D. Wilson, 34, of Gary, were charged with murder in December 2018 after a Hobart detective assigned to the FBI's Gang Response Investigative Task Force took another look at the cold case homicide.

Lawrence Wesby, 36, was killed May 19, 2010, when a person in a vehicle driven by Cook and occupied by Wilson began shooting at Wesby and his friends as they stood in the 3600 block of Virginia Street in Gary. The shooting stemmed from an earlier dispute between the two groups at the Pepe's bar in Merrillville.

Wilson admitted he handed a person a gun, but claimed he couldn't remember the person's name.

Wilson pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and was sentenced in January to two years in prison, followed by two on probation.