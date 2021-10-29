Man begins 80-year sentence for murder outside Region motel

CROWN POINT — A judge sentenced a man Friday to 80 years in prison for fatally shooting another man in the back in 2018 as he ran away after an argument outside a Merrillville motel.
Victor Young, 44, of Gary, was convicted after a trial in September of murdering Miles Beach, 37, of Gary, on Feb. 22, 2018, in a parking lot at the Rodeway Inn at 6201 Opportunity Drive.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota said Young deserved a longer sentence because he had a lengthy criminal history, was on bond in another case when he killed Beach, and repeatedly fought with other inmates and struck a corrections office while being held in the Lake County Jail.
Defense attorney Adam Tavitas said evidence at trial showed a third person involved in the argument fired a gun and a woman, who had arrived in a car with Young, saw Beach reach for his waistband.
Bokota said the woman in Young's car repeatedly testified she never saw Beach with a gun, and the evidence showed he was unarmed.
Surveillance video showed the third person with a gun only after Young shot Beach, she said.
Beach's aunt, Barbara Williams, said she attended nearly every one of Young's court hearings and concluded he was "an arrogant, diminutive man" who acted as if he'd been wronged.
Young's trial was delayed at one point because he attempted to offer up information about another case to strike a deal, but he was ultimately convicted of murder for his "cowardly" act, she said.
Beach's children loved him and will forever be affected by his death, she said.
"It was heart-wrenching for Miles' children to lose their dad in such a violent way," she said.
Tavitas said he represented Young in a previous case, so he's known Young for about 21 years.
"Victor has not had an easy life," he said.
In a short statement, Young apologized to Beach's family.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Grindlay said Young's criminal history showed he's "defiant, lawless and violent."
"Miles Beach was unarmed, running away when he was shot in the back," Grindlay said. "It's difficult to conceive of a more egregious and cowardly act."
Young's criminal history began at age 13 and included three juvenile adjudications, three misdemeanor convictions and three felony convictions, he said.
Young was not successful on probation and was placed on lockdown at the Lake County Jail six times for his conduct, Grindlay said.
Bokota sentenced Young to 60 years for murder, plus an additional 10 years each on firearm and habitual offender enhancements. She also sentenced him to two years for resisting law enforcement, but ordered that sentence be served concurrently to his term for murder.
The judge gave Young credit for more than 2.5 years in jail and granted his request to appoint an appellate public defender.