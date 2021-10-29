Man begins 80-year sentence for murder outside Region motel

Young's trial was delayed at one point because he attempted to offer up information about another case to strike a deal, but he was ultimately convicted of murder for his "cowardly" act, she said.

Beach's children loved him and will forever be affected by his death, she said.

"It was heart-wrenching for Miles' children to lose their dad in such a violent way," she said.

Tavitas said he represented Young in a previous case, so he's known Young for about 21 years.

"Victor has not had an easy life," he said.

In a short statement, Young apologized to Beach's family.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Grindlay said Young's criminal history showed he's "defiant, lawless and violent."

"Miles Beach was unarmed, running away when he was shot in the back," Grindlay said. "It's difficult to conceive of a more egregious and cowardly act."

Young's criminal history began at age 13 and included three juvenile adjudications, three misdemeanor convictions and three felony convictions, he said.

Young was not successful on probation and was placed on lockdown at the Lake County Jail six times for his conduct, Grindlay said.