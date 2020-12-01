Man behind Valpo KFC stabbing sentenced to mental health court; case could be dropped

Moser left the restaurant and used the knife to slash the tires on two vehicles, which belonged to the managers, before walking south along Calumet Avenue, according to court documents.

Two mental health professionals had determined Moser is competent to stand trial.

In seeking the mental health evaluations, Patton had argued that Moser has been mentally ill since he was in elementary school and was being housed in a padded cell at the Porter County Jail.

During his initial hearing in the case, Moser appeared confused. The judge had to interrupt him from talking and repeatedly explained not guilty pleas were being entered on his behalf.

The restoration court operates much like the county's drug and veterans treatment courts in that the participants who successfully complete the program can have their underlying criminal cases dismissed, said Porter Superior Court Judge David Chidester, who oversees the program.

Tammy O'Neill, director at Porter County PACT, who helped create the new restoration court, said "a disproportionate number of individuals with some form of mental illness are within the justice system as compared to the general population. It has been estimated that over 80% of the inmates in the Porter County Jail suffer from mental health issues."