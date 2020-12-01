 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man behind Valpo KFC stabbing sentenced to mental health court; case could be dropped
alert top story urgent

Man behind Valpo KFC stabbing sentenced to mental health court; case could be dropped

{{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A 27-year-old Valparaiso man is being given a chance to clear his record after pleading guilty to stabbing a co-worker last year after being fired from his job at a local Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant.

Joshua Moser, who has been locked up for 15 months following the Aug. 21, 2019, attack at the restaurant at 2402 Calumet Ave. in Valparaiso, was sentenced Monday afternoon by Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford to the county's restoration or mental health court, according to his defense attorney Clay Patton.

The move comes after Moser pleaded guilty, but mentally ill, to a felony count of aggravated battery in return for prosecutors dropping the seven remaining counts in the case.

If Moser successfully completes the requirements of the restoration court, he will return to the superior court where it is anticipated his case will be dismissed, Patton said.

Police said Moser exited a manager's office at the KFC restaurant after he was fired and was yelling obscenities. After being told to quiet down, he allegedly pulled a tactical knife from his belt.

A fellow employee rushed him from behind, wrapping both arms around Moser and attempting to hold Moser's arms, according to charging information. When the employee realized Moser was trying to stab him, he pulled away as Moser drove the knife into his left hand.

Moser left the restaurant and used the knife to slash the tires on two vehicles, which belonged to the managers, before walking south along Calumet Avenue, according to court documents.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Two mental health professionals had determined Moser is competent to stand trial.

In seeking the mental health evaluations, Patton had argued that Moser has been mentally ill since he was in elementary school and was being housed in a padded cell at the Porter County Jail.

During his initial hearing in the case, Moser appeared confused. The judge had to interrupt him from talking and repeatedly explained not guilty pleas were being entered on his behalf.

The restoration court operates much like the county's drug and veterans treatment courts in that the participants who successfully complete the program can have their underlying criminal cases dismissed, said Porter Superior Court Judge David Chidester, who oversees the program.

Tammy O'Neill, director at Porter County PACT, who helped create the new restoration court, said "a disproportionate number of individuals with some form of mental illness are within the justice system as compared to the general population. It has been estimated that over 80% of the inmates in the Porter County Jail suffer from mental health issues."

The goals of the new court are to improve public safety through reduced recidivism, increase quality of life for participants, and reduce court and corrections costs due to increased administrative efficiencies, she said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

Joshua Moser

Joshua Moser

 Provided
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts