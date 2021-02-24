Man bites off part of victim's finger in stabbing, police say

GARY — A man bit off part of another man's finger in a stabbing late Tuesday, police said.

Around 11:45 p.m. first responders were called to a physical disturbance at a residence in the 1100 block of Morton Street, said Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawlak.

It was discovered that the two men got into an argument that escalated into a physical fight. The men ended up stabbing each other with kitchen knives, police reported.

Then one of the men bit off part of the other man's finger, Pawlak said. EMS staff transported the part of the finger that was detached along with the victim.

The two were taken to local hospitals for treatment and none of the injuries were life-threatening, police said.

