 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man bites off part of victim's finger in stabbing, police say
alert urgent

Man bites off part of victim's finger in stabbing, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance stock

File photo

 The Times

GARY — A man bit off part of another man's finger in a stabbing late Tuesday, police said. 

Around 11:45 p.m. first responders were called to a physical disturbance at a residence in the 1100 block of Morton Street, said Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawlak. 

It was discovered that the two men got into an argument that escalated into a physical fight. The men ended up stabbing each other with kitchen knives, police reported.  

Then one of the men bit off part of the other man's finger, Pawlak said. EMS staff transported the part of the finger that was detached along with the victim. 

The two were taken to local hospitals for treatment and none of the injuries were life-threatening, police said. 

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Whitmer plans to further ease virus restrictions

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts