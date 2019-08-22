{{featured_button_text}}
PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — A 37-year-old South Haven man who told police he drove his vehicle into a utility pole Wednesday afternoon to avoid a squirrel and then blamed a raccoon, finally admitted to taking at least five opiate pain medication pills, police said.

Matthew Lundstrom faces a felony count of domestic battery in the presence of a minor and misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated in a manner which endangers a person and operating while intoxicated, according to Porter County police.

A woman, who said she is a heroin addict who has not used the drug since 2013, told police she asked Lundstrom to leave the house Tuesday after noticing him exhibiting "all the tell-tale signs of impairment from heroin," according to the police report. She said she also observed him with several baggies of heroin.

"She told him that he needed to flush the narcotics and be gone in the morning," police said.

Lundstrom did not leave Wednesday and when the woman confronted him after noticing more signs of drug use, she took his wallet suspecting it contained drugs and Lundstrom "clumsily threw her to the bedroom floor," pulled her hair and squeezed her upper arms, according to police.

The woman's children witnessed the incident, which the woman said left her with a headache, and a sore elbow and stomach, police said.

After the woman's father intervened, Lundstrom fled the house and wound up in the crash along County Road 600 North while police were still at the residence responding to the incident.

After Lundstrom was placed on a backboard in an ambulance, a portable breath test revealed he had not been drinking alcohol, according to the report. 

He later told medical officials he consumed 10 to 15 Narcos and then said the number was actually five, police said.

"Norco contains a combination of acetaminophen and hydrocodone," according to drugs.com.

Police described him as acting lethargic and then repeatedly falling asleep while standing up and talking on the telephone to a family member.

A warrant had to be secured to obtain a blood test and Lundstrom attempted to pass off a cup of water for a urine test, police said.

Hospital officials said Lundstrom caused a disturbance and made an indirect threat to a doctor.

Upon arriving at the jail, police said Lundstrom told them he intended to "withdraw from pills and heroin."

