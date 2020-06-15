You are the owner of this article.
Man blasts neighbor's cat with shotgun in Porter County; charges under review, police say
Man blasts neighbor's cat with shotgun in Porter County; charges under review, police say

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A local man first injured a neighbor's cat with a shotgun blast and then tracked it down and shot it dead, according to Porter County police.

The man reportedly told police the cat had been on his property killing birds.

When confronted by the cat owner, the gunman said that after shooting the animal the first time, "He put it out of its misery," police said.

Prosecutors were reviewing the case Monday for potential charges, and thus police have not yet released the name of the alleged gunman.

The shooting was reported June 4 near 800 North County Line Road, a police report states.

The animal was described as a Calico cat.

The gunman said he used a 12-gauge shotgun and thought it was a feral cat, police said.

But the owner of the cat told police his neighbor of more than 40 years knew he owned the cat and had seen it numerous times prior to the shooting.

"He said that he had no idea it was his neighbor's cat prior to shooting it," according to police.

Police said the cat appeared to be in good condition prior to the incident and was not a feral animal. It was chasing wild birds but not damaging property or posing a threat to humans, police said.

Police referred the case to prosecutors with a request for an arrest warrant on a potential felony count of killing a domestic animal, according to the incident report.

