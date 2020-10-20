Man brandishes knife at cops in school parking lot, ends chase in crash, police say

VALPARAISO — A Hebron man brandished a knife at officers and led a chase after witnesses reported him spinning and yelling in a school parking lot, police said.
At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday police were called to a suspicious person reported near the Montessori Academy of Valparaiso in the 500 block of Marquette Street, said Valparaiso police Capt. E.J. Hall.
Witnesses told Valparaiso police that the man kept exiting his vehicle and then getting back inside of it repeatedly. In addition, he was seen spinning around and yelling in the school parking lot, police said. Witnesses said they saw the man holding a knife, also informing officers he was not a parent of a student and had no reason to be on the academy's private property.
When they found the man, he had gotten back inside his vehicle while brandishing a knife at the officers who were approaching him, police reported.
He then fled the scene, driving away with police in pursuit. The short chase ended in a minor crash in the 600 block of Wall Street, Hall said. No one was injured.
The man was identified as Anthony Priestas, 26, who was arrested and taken to Porter County Jail. Priestas faces multiple charges, including resisting law enforcement and intimidation with a deadly weapon, Hall said.
