OGDEN DUNES — A man was arrested here early Monday morning after allegedly breaking into a home, confronting the resident and fleeing.
The man, who has not been identified by police pending the filing of formal charges, was captured by a police K9 unit about a half hour after the incident began.
According to police, they received a call at 3:14 a.m. Monday that a person had broke out several windows on a home on The Thumb, just north of Diana Road, and entered the home.
Ogden Dunes officer Tim Beach responded to learn the man fled when the resident confronted him. Officers from Portage, Burns Harbor and Chesterton responded to the call.
A Portage K9 unit began tracking the suspect who was found hiding under a deck in the rear of a nearby home about 3:40 a.m. The suspect sustained a bite wound and was taken into custody, according to Town Marshal James Reeder.
The man was treated for his bite wound at Portage Hospital and transported to Porter County Jail following his release.