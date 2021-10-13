Man broke in through window, took infant who wasn't his child, court records say

CROWN POINT — A 35-year-old man was wanted Wednesday on charges linked to the disappearance Monday of a 7-month-old Merrillville girl who later was returned unharmed to an Illinois police department.

Leandre Nutull, of Robbins, Illinois, is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home early Monday through a living room window, confronting her as she lay in bed and leaving with her 7-month-old daughter, who is not Nutull's child.

Nutull was charged Tuesday with felony burglary, two counts of kidnapping and residential entry. A judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

The woman told police she and Nutull dated for four or five years, and they continued to talk after she broke up with him about three months ago, Lake Criminal Court records state.

While police were taking a missing persons report at the woman's home, Nutull called her phone several times, documents state.

When the woman answered and asked where her child was, Nutull told her, "It don't matter, (expletive)," and, "You not getting her. Your baby is going to be with me," records allege.

Nutull also threatened to "bust out all the windows" at the woman's Merrillville home, documents state.