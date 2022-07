Man broke knife off in woman's head, raped her during attack at motel, police say

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was being held Thursday on charges he stabbed a woman in the head and abdomen, repeatedly raped her, beat her and held her against her will last weekend in a Gary motel room.

Robert J. Shaw Jr., 42, was arrested Sunday after the woman was able to text a friend for help and medics and security at the Mosely Motel removed her from the room.

The woman suffered loss of consciousness, a fractured skull, a stab wound that caused damage to both of her eye sockets and nasal cavity, and a stab wound that punctured her bowel, Lake Criminal Court records state.

A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Shaw's behalf Wednesday to felony charges of attempted murder, two counts of rape, aggravated battery, two counts of criminal confinement and two counts of domestic battery. His bail was set at $200,000 surety or $20,000 cash.

The woman told police she and Shaw were drinking alcohol inside the room he rents at the motel in the 6200 block of Melton Road on Sunday when they began arguing and he accused her of cheating.

She said Shaw punched her in the face so many times she lost consciousness. When she awoke, she felt terrible pain and pressure in her head, court records state.

At one point, she realized Shaw had stabbed her in the abdomen and head, and that a knife blade had broken off and was sticking out of her temple, according to court documents.

The woman removed the blade from her head, and Shaw grabbed another knife and began thrusting it toward her while threatening to kill and "detonate" her, records allege.

Shaw applied Vaseline to her wounds to control the bleeding and threatened her with the knife each time she asked him to let her call for help, documents state.

The woman told police Shaw forced her to shower and raped her at least three times. When she noticed he appeared to be sleepy, she sent a couple of text messages to a friend asking for help.

Medics arrived at the door, but Shaw forced her to get back in the shower, told them no one called 911 and closed the door, records state.

The woman told police she felt a sense of despair at that moment and thought she was going to die, but then she heard security pounding at the door.

When Shaw opened the door again, she yelled for help, records state.

Shaw attempted to tell security and medics she had arrived at the motel injured because she was attacked in Chicago. As Shaw spoke to them, the woman shook her head and mouthed "he did this," records state.

Medics led her away and took her to a hospital for treatment.

Shaw previously was charged July 18 with two felony counts of domestic battery in connection with an alleged attack on the same woman in April. A warrant issued in that case Saturday was served during Shaw's arrest Sunday at the Mosely Motel.