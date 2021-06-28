Man broke off-duty officer's nose, multiple vertebrae with headbutt, records allege

CROWN POINT — A Calumet Township man is accused of headbutting an off-duty police officer so hard June 21, the officer suffered a broken nose, multiple broken vertebrae in his back and loosened teeth.

Brian R. Fowler, 34, was charged Saturday with felony counts of aggravated battery and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, records show.

Fowler has not yet entered any pleas to the charges.

Lake County sheriff's police responded about 6 p.m. June 21 to the 3100 block of West 45th Place for a disturbance, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

The off-duty Griffith officer was found lying on the ground, bleeding profusely from the nose and in pain, records state.

Witnesses told police the off-duty officer was attempting to mediate a dispute between Fowler's father and another neighbor.

Fowler's father walked up to the officer and pressed the bill of his hat to the officer's brow, records allege.

The officer swatted the father's hat with his hand, and Brian Fowler headbutted the officer in the nose, according to court documents.

The officer fell to the ground and was later transported to a local hospital.