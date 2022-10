Man busted after stealing mom's car while she slept, Portage police say

PORTAGE — A report of a shoplifting landed an Illinois man behind bars on a felony count of auto theft, Portage police said.

Police said they were called out at 2:53 p.m. Monday to the Dollar General store at 6711 U.S. 20 in regards to a shoplifter.

They arrived to find the suspect, later identified as Tagio Muhammad, 26, of Chicago, sitting in a nearby wooded area.

Muhammad denied stealing anything, saying he handed a bottle of wine he intended to take to a store employee before leaving the business, police said.

When asked how he arrived at the store, Muhammad reportedly told police his vehicle broke down and was at a nearby gas station.

Police said they located the black Hyundai and learned it had been reported stolen out of Illinois by Muhammad's mother. They also learned Muhammad was reported as missing from Illinois.

"Tagio went on to tell me he took his mother's vehicle when she was asleep," police said.

He was taken to the Porter County jail and has been charged with felony auto theft, records show.