Man called friends, hunted kids down before deadly Halloween shooting, police say

A witness told police DeLaCruz interjected himself into the argument by telling Stokes not to talk to his "homie" like that or he'd "smack" Stokes, according to court documents.

The teen in the clown mask refused to fight Stokes, who threatened to get a .38-caliber gun and shoot the children before walking away, records state.

Phone records showed Stokes called the driver of the Kia, who picked Stokes and Walker up at a business in the 3200 block of 169th Street and followed Stokes' directions to also pick up Ash, records state. Crews already was with the driver.

Crews told police Stokes sat in the backseat as the group traveled through the city and could be heard saying someone was "going to die tonight."

Stokes spotted the teen in the clown mask near 167th Street and Grand Avenue and yelled for the driver to stop, records state.

Crews told police someone handed him a handgun with an extended magazine, and he and three other men got out of the car. When the others began shooting, Crews "felt like he had to shoot," according to documents.