Man called friends, hunted kids down before deadly Halloween shooting, police say

CROWN POINT — A 20-year-old man was so angry after a 13-year-old trick-or-treater threatened to "smack" him as he argued with a 15-year-old in a clown mask Oct. 31 in Hammond, he called several friends and hunted the kids down, court records allege.
Sheldon S. Stokes, of Gary, is accused of calling a friend for a ride after the argument about 7 p.m., gathering several more people and directing the driver of a silver 2020 Kia Optima to the location where Stokes and others opened fire on a group of trick-or-treaters, killing 13-year-old Thomas DeLaCruz Jr. and wounding another 13-year-old boy.
A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas Monday on behalf of Stokes and Richard Walker, 20, of Gary, to charges of murder and attempted murder.
Stokes told the magistrate he intends to hire a private attorney. A public defender was appointed to represent Walker.
Desmond L. Crews, 23, of Gary, was arrested Oct. 31 after a parent chased him down, records state. He also has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder.
Shevell Ash, 18, was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder in DeLaCruz's homicide and a warrant out of Kane County, Illinois, for a weapons violation, according to the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said Monday his department was thankful to the Hessville community for its support after the tragic shooting.
Residents helped police arrest one of the suspects and secure charges against all four, he said.
"While we will always be thankful for the information that led to the charges, we remember it is because of a tragic event that has left families, friends, loved ones and all of us here at the Hammond Police Department heartbroken," Kellogg said. "Our hearts go out to those families, and we wish them all peace as they grieve, as we are grieving with them," Kellogg said.
Newly unsealed court records show Hammond police executed search warrants for phone records, reviewed surveillance videos and tracked down the driver of the Kia Optima and others close to the defendants as they worked to identify suspects in the Halloween shooting.
Detectives learned Stokes got into an argument with a 15-year-old in a clown mask about 7 p.m. in area of Martha Street and Kansas Avenue in Hammond, Lake Criminal Court records show.
A witness told police DeLaCruz interjected himself into the argument by telling Stokes not to talk to his "homie" like that or he'd "smack" Stokes, according to court documents.
The teen in the clown mask refused to fight Stokes, who threatened to get a .38-caliber gun and shoot the children before walking away, records state.
Phone records showed Stokes called the driver of the Kia, who picked Stokes and Walker up at a business in the 3200 block of 169th Street and followed Stokes' directions to also pick up Ash, records state. Crews already was with the driver.
Crews told police Stokes sat in the backseat as the group traveled through the city and could be heard saying someone was "going to die tonight."
Stokes spotted the teen in the clown mask near 167th Street and Grand Avenue and yelled for the driver to stop, records state.
Crews told police someone handed him a handgun with an extended magazine, and he and three other men got out of the car. When the others began shooting, Crews "felt like he had to shoot," according to documents.
Crews fled the area on foot, and the other three men got back in the car, records state. The driver told police he stopped in the area of 165th Street and Nebraska Avenue to let everyone out and continued on to pick up other people at Morton High School.
Stokes and Walker were arrested at different locations in Hammond on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Officers took Ash into custody after stopping a ride share vehicle he hired to take him to a Greyhound bus station in Chicago. Officers suspected Ash was attempting to evade capture after being tipped off about Stokes' and Walker's arrests, authorities said.