Joshua Mohamed Joshua Mohamed, 46, of Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY — After calling 911 to request help from police, a man opened fire on officers who entered his residence to assist, Michigan City police said Friday.

LaPorte County dispatch received a call around 5:25 a.m. Friday from a man asking for help. The man provided no additional information to dispatchers.

When officers arrived at the man's residence in the 1500 block of East Barker Avenue, they knocked on the door and heard a voice calling for help. The officers entered and followed the voice to a bedroom. Upon their entrance, shots were fired at them, police said.

The gunman was sitting in a concealed position in the room when he fired the shots, police said.

The officers took cover and requested assistance. SWAT personnel and negotiator arrived, but the suspect was quickly taken into custody. The officers did not shoot at him, police said.

Joshua Mohamed, 46, of Michigan City was charged with two felony counts of attempted murder, one felony count of criminal recklessness and one misdemeanor count of pointing a firearm, according to a statement from police. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only.

